COVID-19 Vaccine Facts| May 2021

The COVID vaccine is making its way into communities across the country but questions remain. We have the latest facts on when and where to get vaccinated. Plus, AARP Regional Vice President Sarah Jennings and AARP VT State Director Greg Marchildon share some tips for navigating the new normal.







Join our live monthly conversations on the third Thursday of each month at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT by subscribing to our YouTube Channel or tuning in to RFD-TV.

