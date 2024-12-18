Curious about when to file for Social Security? This is where we can help.

FILING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY: SOMETIMES TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Friday, May 9, 2025, 11:00 A.M. CT

(Virtual Seminar - Nebraska)

Feeling unsure about when to file for Social Security? This is where we can help.



Making the decision on when to file for Social Security doesn’t have to be a complicated one. Learn to assess your personal needs and other considerations to time your Social Security filing decision and maximize your payments. You’ve earned it!



Join us for a free virtual seminar for unbiased information, tools and resources to help you decide on the right time to file.



In this virtual seminar we’ll cover:

• Eligibility requirements

• Social Security payments and claiming age

• Working while collecting Social Security

• What you can do with a my Social Security Account



PLUS, this interactive event features a live Question & Answer session with a Social Security expert!



You’ll also hear about the work of AARP Nebraska.

Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer – today.



SIGN ME UP! »

