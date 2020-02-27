Guidance for Engaging with your Board Chair

Meet with Board Chair



•Discuss expectations

•Understand why you were selected to serve and how you can best contribute

•Ask what is the board the very best at, what aspects could be improved and how is the board evaluating their effectiveness and where there are strategic gaps

•Review the strategic plan and the top priorities for the board

•What needs to happen for the board to have the greatest impact?

•What is your role in this process?



Communicate and Engage!



•Ask questions before the meeting

•Support the Board Chair, help navigate challenging topics

•Inform the Board Chair if you are unable to attend or participate for any reason

•Ask how you can help



This guidance was provided by the Nurses on Boards Coalition.