FAQ: Friendly Voice Virtual Volunteer Opportunity and Program

What is it?

OVE has been working with AARP Innovations team to stand up a virtual call center (AARP’s Friendly Voice) for people to call who are feeling isolated and or just need a friendly voice. The AARP Foundation is also engaged to offer insight on preparing volunteers to work with vulnerable adults. The Friendly Voice effort is a component of AARP’s Community Connections resource.



What is the AARP Community Connections effort?

AARP Community Connections is a website (www.aarpcommunityconnections.org) and helpful resource for the public as our nation addresses the coronavirus. (The effort was initially called AARP Mutual Aid but its name was changed to AARP Community Connections.) The site, developed by AARP Innovation Labs, includes a wide array of COVID-19 resources. The website directs users to information and enables users to organize their own “mutual aid” groups to stay connected, share ideas and sign up to help their family, neighbors and those most affected by COVID-19. A Spanish language version of the page will soon be launched.



How will it work?

There are three core lines of work: 1) Identifying people who would like a friendly call and 2) Recruiting and supporting volunteers to reach out to interested people, and 3) The actual call between a volunteer and person requesting the call



Identifying those to be called :



A special website ( www.aarpcommunityconnections.org

Those interested in receiving a call will provide us their phone number and a window of preferred time for a volunteer to call them (anticipate that calls would be placed between 10 am – 2 pm and 2 pm – 5 pm in their time zone)

It is expected that the outreach to the public will eventually include a toll-free number that a person could call to chat with a trained volunteer

Recruiting volunteers



A virtual volunteer position description has been crafted

Information about the role is being emailed to current AARP volunteers through state office outreach and a national e-alert. Interested volunteers are invited to express their interest in helping with this effort by completing an online interest form

The information form captures key contact information, availability, experience (if any) with a customer service/call center, and if the person speaks Spanish.

All respondents will receive a follow up email with an invitation to join a briefing session.

At this point and in the interest of time, recruitment is only being done among existing AARP volunteers and staff since they are known to the organization and are aware of AARP’s policies and procedures (over 600 people have completed the interest form!) Eventually, and once more experience and systems are in place, there will be an opportunity to recruit and on-board others

The actual call



The trained volunteer will receive a list of people to call and relevant information such as preferred time for the call-back and if Spanish speaking

The volunteer will log onto OVE’s phone tracking system which will record the call and allow the volunteer to enter specific notes about the call (a requirement)

Using an OGC approved framework for the call, the volunteer will identify him/herself and explain the reason for the call and that the call is being recorded for quality and training purposes.

The volunteer will begin with a question like “how are you doing?”

If there is a real or perceived need that critical help is needed for the person, the volunteer will take appropriate AARP-approved steps to offer a local resource or call emergency officials, if needed.