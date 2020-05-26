Fight fraud or support veterans as a virtual volunteer!

Looking for a meaningful way to volunteer from home? If social media is a strength, one of these two new AARP opportunities may be your perfect fit.





AARP Digital Fraud Fighters Digital Fraud Fighters help to raise awareness of the latest scams targeting people of all ages with an emphasis on the 50+. Armed with timely fraud content shared by the AARP National Fraud Team, they broadcast information across a multitude of digital platforms. Strong online and social media skills are needed. Orientation and training are provided. Visit here

Digital Fraud Fighters help to raise awareness of the latest scams targeting people of all ages with an emphasis on the 50+. Armed with timely fraud content shared by the AARP National Fraud Team, they broadcast information across a multitude of digital platforms. Strong online and social media skills are needed. Orientation and training are provided. Visit AARP Volunteer Veteran BrigadeThis team of volunteers works closely with AARP staff to identify emerging issues and resources for veterans, the military and their families and share them across a multitude of digital platforms. Strong online and social media skills are needed. Orientation and training are provided. Visit here

Sharing socially not your thing? Not a problem! Visit here to explore more than 14,000 virtual volunteering options on Create the Good – and feel free to share the aarp.org/virtualvolunteering link with others. If you, or someone you know, needs a little help figuring out their virtual volunteering fit, this article​ could help.

