Fight fraud or support veterans as a virtual volunteer!

Looking for a meaningful way to volunteer from home? If social media is a strength, one of these two new AARP opportunities may be your perfect fit.

  • AARP Digital Fraud FightersDigital Fraud Fighters help to raise awareness of the latest scams targeting people of all ages with an emphasis on the 50+. Armed with timely fraud content shared by the AARP National Fraud Team, they broadcast information across a multitude of digital platforms. Strong online and social media skills are needed. Orientation and training are provided. Visit here to learn more or apply.
  • AARP Volunteer Veteran BrigadeThis team of volunteers works closely with AARP staff to identify emerging issues and resources for veterans, the military and their families and share them across a multitude of digital platforms. Strong online and social media skills are needed. Orientation and training are provided. Visit here to learn more or apply.

Sharing socially not your thing? Not a problem! Visit here to explore more than 14,000 virtual volunteering options on Create the Good – and feel free to share the aarp.org/virtualvolunteering link with others. If you, or someone you know, needs a little help figuring out their virtual volunteering fit, this article​ could help.

