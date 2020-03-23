Financial Security in Uncertain Times

AARP has tools and information to help us stay safe and feeling secure in all kinds of ways, including in our earning power and in personal money matters. Since everything is in flux at the moment, many of us have a little time on our hands to do some research. aarp.org is an amazing place to wander around in; try one of these links:



· Help for Small Businesses Find out about a new federal law giving the Small Business Administration additional money to lend directly to businesses that are hurting from current nationwide shutdowns. Read more here .



· Returning to the Work Force At some point, the U.S. economy is going to begin its turnaround. You can check out “returnships”––full-time paid internships for adults here .



· Job Loss The AARP Job Board connects you with available jobs in your zip code area. Just type in an employment category to see what is available here .



· On a Lighter Note When you want to escape for awhile, AARP offers Movies for Grownups recommendations for movies you can find on various online streaming services. Click here .

