Frauds and Scams––What to Do?

In today's digitized world, criminals are inventing ever more creative ways to steal your identity, your money, and your peace of mind. AARP wants to be the wise friend and fierce defender standing between you and the fraudsters and scammers. Go here for an overview of the AARP Fraud Watch Network.



Frank Abagnale, AARP's fraud expert, hosts "The Perfect Scam," a series of podcasts that "pull back the curtain on how scammers operate." The stories are heartbreaking, but they can help you protect yourself and your loved ones. Sadly, military personnel and veterans are increasingly perceived as being easy targets of fraudulent schemes, along with older Americans. AARP has created a handy tracking map that can pinpoint recent claims of frauds and scams in your area.



Remember these three ways to protect yourself:



Spread the word so others can protect themselves, too.