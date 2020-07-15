FREE! Dancing Through the Decades with Debbie Allen, the Village People, and more! July 18th

AARP is proud to sponsorDaybreaker Live: Dancing Through the Decades



Featuring: Dance instruction by 3-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen, a YMCA moment with the Village People, DJ Jellybean Benitez the Executive Producer of Studio 54 Radio playing your favorite songs from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, as well as other fun surprises and guest appearances.



Dancing not only provides physical exercise but it can also help relieve stress, build social connections, and it’s a fun! AARP is pleased to sponsor this event in conjunction with the release of a new report by the Global Council on Brain Health.



Join thousands of participants in this interactive, virtual dance party, hosted by Daybreaker on Saturday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET. Dress for the decade you are most looking forward to grooving to (go-go boots, disco suits, and shoulder pads encouraged). You'll have the opportunity to make social connections on our virtual dance floor through the live dance cam.



For more information and to register CLICK HERE.



This event is free but you must register in advance to receive the link to participate. This is not an AARP event. Any information you provide to the host organization will be governed by its privacy policy.