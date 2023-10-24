Content starts here
Have questions about Medicare? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, October 24, 2023 04:24 PM

Frequently Asked Medicare Questions Answered
Thursday, May 16, 2024, 7:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

6370_AARP_Medicare_Webinar_Social_Twitter_Opt2_1200x675.jpg

If you’re wondering what Medicare covers, how the different parts work, and what counts towards your deductible, we’ve got answers. In this webinar, we’ll answer the most frequently asked questions about Medicare. Our expert panel will share their insights about how Medicare works and what Medicare costs. They’ll answer questions like:

  • Do I need preapproval before I use my benefits?
  • I thought my Medicare plan covered everything, but I got a bill from my doctor's office. What should I do?
  • What are my options if my Medicare Advantage plan will not be offered next year?
  • And more!

We’ll also point you to several helpful resources like the AARP Medicare EnrollmentSM Guide and the Your Questions Answered Tool to help you find answers to more Medicare questions. Share this webinar with your friends and family, so they can get their questions answered, too!

Sign up for this free event today. »

