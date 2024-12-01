Curious about when to file for Social Security? This is where we can help.

FILING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY: SOMETIMES TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Tuesday, April 22, 2025, 12:00 P.M. ET

(Virtual Seminar - North Carolina)

Feeling unsure about when to file for Social Security? This is where we can help.



Making the decision on when to file for Social Security doesn’t have to be a complicated one. Learn to assess your personal needs and other considerations to time your Social Security filing decision and maximize your payments. You’ve earned it!



Join us for a free virtual seminar for unbiased information, tools and resources to help you decide on the right time to file.



In this virtual seminar we’ll cover:

• Eligibility requirements

• Social Security payments and claiming age

• Working while collecting Social Security

• What you can do with a my Social Security Account



PLUS, this interactive event features a live Question & Answer session with a Social Security expert!



You’ll also hear about the work of AARP North Carolina.

Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer – today.



SIGN ME UP! »

