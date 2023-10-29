Content starts here
How can you make informed Social Security decisions? This is where we can help.

By AARP Programs, October 29, 2023 06:00 PM

FILING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY: SOMETIMES TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 12:00 P.M. CT

SS_Twitter_1200x675.jpg

How can you make informed decisions about Social Security? This is where AARP can help. Navigating Social Security can feel complicated, but knowing which questions to ask can help you make the right choices.

Join a free virtual seminar from AARP to learn how your claiming age, marital status and employment can impact Social Security benefits. We’ll share tips, resources and answers to help you maximize your guaranteed lifelong income.

Not sure when to file for Social Security? Explore:
● Social Security eligibility requirements
● What to expect from spouse’s and survivor benefits
● Free tools like the AARP Social Security Resource Center
● What you can do with a my Social Security account

PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Minnesota. Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer.

