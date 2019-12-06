How to Find Volunteers Whose Assignments Are Ending

As the end of the year approaches, please remember that all volunteers who have an assignment that is scheduled to end on December 31, 2019 may lose all access to the Portal, particularly if this is their only volunteer assignment. You can prevent that from happening by reviewing your state’s “Volunteer Full Roster” report, located in your state Portal reports folder. To find volunteers who have assignments ending on December 31st or early next year, simply filter the report by the ending date column. This tip sheet will guide you through the process. If any of the volunteers listed are continuing their service with AARP in 2020, please either extend the date or leave their end date blank.