Janice Love


Thousands Watch Chicago Mayor, AARP on Facebook Live
By Janice Love, MAR 31, 2020
On March 27, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sat down with AARP IL to discuss the concerns of older adults during the COVID-19 crisis.
