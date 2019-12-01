The AARP Bulletin

AARP will educate Illinois voters on a 2020 ballot referendum that, if approved, would shift the state to a graduate income tax, instead of a flat tax.
The state’s new retirement savings program—long championed by AARP Illinois—is expanding to more businesses this fall.
AARP Illinois has launched a campaign in Springfield to advocate for the rights and protection of nursing home residents.
AARP Illinois, in concert with Money Smart Week (March 30-April 6), will host forums throughout the state to promote financial literacy.
During the holiday season, AARP Illinois is reminding members how to protect themselves from fraud and scams.
