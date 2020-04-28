Increasing Involvement

Increasing the number of volunteers who, like you, serve on a board, commission, or advisory council (VOCABs) is an AARP priority, because VOCABs give AARP a seat and a voice at the table on important policy issues in communities and professions. By serving on a board, you are in a position to:



encourage other AARP volunteers to join a board that interests them; invite other board members to join AARP or become a volunteer; offer AARP services and expertise to further the board’s effectiveness, such as by scheduling occasional––or regular––presentations by specially trained AARP volunteers who can share policies and best practices.

In the process of establishing a partnership with AARP, a board or commission can rest assured that AARP will help volunteers with periodic training and updates in whatever fields they represent; e.g., caregiving, fraud, livability. The point is that no one organization stands alone. The source of its power is its members, volunteers, and partnerships.



AARP creates real possibilities by connecting people with others, in part through information that helps equip people to live their best lives.

