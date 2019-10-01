The AARP Bulletin

AARP Indiana is helping promote citizen participation in the Nov. 5 election with video voter guides, featuring five-minute interviews with four mayoral candidates: Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican Jim Merritt in Indianapolis, and Democrat Tom Henry and Republican Tim Smith in Fort Wayne.
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center has received an AARP Community Challenge grant to make the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne a more walkable, safe and healthy community for residents of all ages.
AARP Indiana will help members fight fraud with shredding events in April.
AARP Indiana is teaming up with Joy’s House, a nonprofit that provides adult caregiver services, to offer Caregiver Day Away. The event, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Indianapolis Arts Center (820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN), will offer information tables and time to connect with other caregivers.
This year all Indiana congressional seats, along with a U.S. Senate seat, are on the ballot. All 100 seats in the state House of Representatives and 25 Senate seats are up for election. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Absentee-in-person voting is available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 10, at county election board offices.
