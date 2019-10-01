Search
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Election Guides focus on Mayoral Races
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP Indiana is helping promote citizen participation in the Nov. 5 election with video voter guides, featuring five-minute interviews with four mayoral candidates: Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican Jim Merritt in Indianapolis, and Democrat Tom Henry and Republican Tim Smith in Fort Wayne.
Livable Communities Image
Making Fort Wayne More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center has received an AARP Community Challenge grant to make the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood in Fort Wayne a more walkable, safe and healthy community for residents of all ages.
Livable Communities Image
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis on Age-Friendly Track
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Diana Lamirand
iStockPhoto.com/maxexphoto
Shredding Events to Help Prevent Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Indiana will help members fight fraud with shredding events in April.
Older mixed race woman using laptop in home office
State Network Connects Care Services
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Diana Lamirand
Indianapolis Morning
New Legislature Faces Hot Issues
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Diana Lamirand
Senior Woman Talking With Black Doctor In Hospice
Enjoy a Caregiver Day Away
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
AARP Indiana is teaming up with Joy’s House, a nonprofit that provides adult caregiver services, to offer Caregiver Day Away. The event, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Indianapolis Arts Center (820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN), will offer information tables and time to connect with other caregivers.
620-indiana-october-2018
Donnelly, Braun Tackle Key Issues
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
By Diana Lamirand
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Remember Photo ID When You Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
This year all Indiana congressional seats, along with a U.S. Senate seat, are on the ballot. All 100 seats in the state House of Representatives and 25 Senate seats are up for election. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Absentee-in-person voting is available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 10, at county election board offices.
Lucille Moore Humans of Social Security[2] copy 2
Free Screenings, Help for Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, JUL 1, 2018
By Diana Lamirand
