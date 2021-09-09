Inside the Dark Web | August 2021

Scammers are lurking everywhere trying to steal your hard-earned money! Today’s criminals are more sophisticated than ever. Go inside the mind of a con artist with Brett Johnson, the Original Godfather of the Dark Web. Plus, Mark Fetterhoff from the AARP Fraud Watch Network's Helpline provides tips to help you protect your pocketbook and your personal information!







Join our live monthly conversations on the third Thursday of each month at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT by subscribing to our YouTube Channel or tuning in to RFD-TV.

