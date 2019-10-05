Invitation - Oct 15 Web Chat for Volunteers on Boards and Commissions

Feel free to localize the below invitation to the October 15 Web Chat and share it with volunteers on your team who serve on boards and commissions.

***

Greetings,

AARP appreciates the service you provide the Association and our members by participating on an advisory board or commission. Your role significantly boosts AARP’s knowledge and advocacy power, and allows us to be “at the table” to help frame key issues and advise leaders on how they impact the 50+ and their families. I am writing to let you know about two opportunities to share input and exchange ideas: Monthly Web Chats and a Quick Survey.

Web Chats : To help ensure that you have the information and support you need, a series of special web chats expressly for volunteers on boards and commissions will be launched on October 15. These optional monthly gatherings are hosted by AARP’s Office of Volunteer Engagement in collaboration with the Nurses on Boards Coalition and are designed to address the topics that are of importance to you.

Please join the first web chat on October 15 at 3 p.m. ET, which will include:

· An Overview of AARP’ priorities and key issue areas

· A refresher on Robert’s Rules – Do’s and Don’ts

· Volunteer voices – time for you to share your experiences, concerns and needs that you may have as your represent AARP

An easy-to-use tool called Zoom will be used to bring us together on the 15th. Please click here to join the web chat where you will be able to see and hear other participants. You can connect with an iPhone, Android or tablet device, as well as through a laptop computer. If you prefer to join by phone, please call: 1-646-876-9923, Meeting ID: 491 950 5291.

For your planning purposes, additional web chats will be held on November 26 and December 17 at 3 p.m. ET using the same connection link as above. Upcoming sessions will offer a deeper look at two of AARP’s priority areas – Fraud and Caregiving. And we will build on our conversation about the roles and responsibilities of board service. If you are unable to join the sessions in real-time, a link to a recording of the hour-long chats will be made available.

Quick Survey: To help us design the types of gatherings and resources that will be of most value to you, please click here to complete a short survey.

We look forward to hearing your ideas on how to improve and better support your experience as an AARP representative on a commission or board. You can also contact Will Stoner of the Office of Volulnteer Engagement with questions or comments at wstoner@aarp.org.

Regards,

