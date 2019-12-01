The AARP Bulletin

AARP is educating Iowa voters about how to participate in the presidential caucuses for both parties, which will occur on Monday, Feb. 3.
Family caregivers and their loved ones can download a free card with information about their rights under the new Iowa CARE Act.
AARP Iowa is holding listening sessions this fall to learn the impact of prescription drug costs on members and their families.
AARP Iowa relies on its Grass Roots Election and Advocacy Team (GREAT) volunteers to be the boots on the ground across the state, telling lawmakers about legislation and policy concerns.
AARP Iowa is encouraging local groups to schedule Fraud Watch Network presentations in 2019.
AARP Iowa has released the results of a new statewide caregiving survey, showing that 96 percent of family caregivers in the state believe it’s important to receive instruction on medical tasks they will need to provide for loved ones at home after discharge from the hospital.
AARP Iowa has a team of trained volunteers who are eager to protect older state residents from scams and fraud.
This summer four Iowa communities received AARP Community Challenge grants to jump-start beautification and accessibility projects. The Iowa grants, which totaled more than $17,000, will help the Avoca Public Library build a musical park for concerts and a green space for gatherings, enable the Keokuk Parks Foundation to convert tennis courts into dedicated pickleball courts, fund decorative lighting on Main Street in Manning, and share the Woodbine community’s history by mounting signs on buildings and in pocket parks along Main Street.
As the general election approaches, AARP Iowa staff are educating residents on changes to voter laws, how to find their polling place and what to bring to the polls.
