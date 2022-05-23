Join AARP Oklahoma for a Live Legislative Session Wrap-Up Report

Join AARP OK State Director Sean Voskuhl and AARP OK Associate State Director of Advocacy Chad Mullen for a Facebook Live Q&A.



Date: June 9, 2022



Time: 10 a.m.



Register HERE and receive a reminder as the event begins.



Learn about AARP Oklahoma’s efforts and outcomes on our priorities during the 2022 legislative session. Hear updates on the family caregivers tax credit, legislation to reduce fraudulent robocalls and scam texts, as well as our continued work to reform long-term care.



You can ask questions during this interactive Q&A and find out how to make your voice heard at the Oklahoma Capitol.

