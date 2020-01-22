AARP has created its first ever Facebook group! This official AARP Facebook group is a place to connect, share practical tips, offer support, and discuss family caregiving experiences.

Come to this group with your questions, concerns, heartaches, thoughts, reflections and funny stories. We are here to support you in your family caregiving journey. This group is primarily for discussion, information sharing and support. Please invite other caregivers to join us!

The group is moderated by Amy Goyer, AARP’s national family and caregiving expert, Jane Lincoln, social worker, and Jen Martin, AARP’s caregiving ommunications advisor.

To join the official AARP Family Caregiving Facebook Group, create a Facebook profile (if you don’t already have one), visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/aarpfamilycaregivers/ and select join group.

To invite your friends and family to join the AARP Family Caregiving Facebook Group:

From your Facebook News Feed, click Groups in the left menu and select the group you’d like to invite new Members to.

Click More below the group photo and select invite Members.

Enter the names of people you want to invite and then click Invite.

We look forward to hearing from you in the new AARP Family Caregiving Facebook group!

