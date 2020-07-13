Join Water Cooler Wednesdays!

Water Cooler Wednesday (WCW) is simply a time to gather (virtually) around the AARP water cooler, and share ideas and challenges around virtual volunteer engagement. Discussion topics will be identified in the first listening session on July 15th. WCW will run every Wednesday from 3-4pm ET from July 15 through Sept 16. Mark your calendar and feel free to share this with your volunteer colleagues or other teammates who may want to join the conversation - or just listen in! To participate in one or more of the WCW series, you must register here. A zoom link will be provided when you register.

