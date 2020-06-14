June 12, 2020 E-Alert to AARP State Volunteers

A Message to AARP’s Valued Volunteers from Megan Hookey

Vice President, AARP Office of Volunteer Engagement

I hope that you and your loved ones are coping as well as possible in these challenging times. COVID-19 forced an abrupt shift in our ability to connect and interact with one another – in our personal lives and in the AARP activities that brought us together. Nonetheless, I have no doubt that AARP volunteers and staff are resilient and capable of navigating new paths in our shared effort to make a positive difference in our society.



Though there is an understandable range of emotions and a desire to get back to “normal,” the health and well-being of AARP volunteers, staff and community-members remains our top priority. This commitment to health and safety led AARP to its decision to suspend in-person events through December 31, 2020.



The decision is one of the prudent steps AARP is taking to minimize COVID-19 exposure among our AARP family and community members. The suspension of in-person events also impacts AARP Driver Safety and AARP Chapters through the end of the year. Because of the unique nature of AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide work, there may be a very small number of Tax Aide sites re-opened if safety measures are met and approval is given by AARP Foundation.



This is an important election year and AARP’s voter engagement efforts will offer opportunities to engage and apply your talents. Please join our special volunteer call on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 pm (ET) to learn more. To join, dial 877-209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN needed.)



I realize that no one asked for this “new normal” or could have anticipated it, but I hope you will help us navigate our way. Technology can bring us together; it can also lead to fatigue if not careful. Volunteers have helped us blaze new paths with virtual lobby days, virtual fraud education sessions, and video chats for meetings and trainings. Volunteers have also reminded us of the value of “tried and true” resources like picking up the phone or writing a note to check on a fellow volunteer or neighbor. For some, the surge of technology is energizing while it is challenging for others. With your help we can strike the right balance.



For those interested in boosting their comfort with technology and participating in virtual meetings, please reach out to your State Office or OVE’s Volunteer Helpline to join small-group learning sessions. AARP has also been collaborating with SeniorPlanet.org which offers a range of online learning activities.



Thank you for working with us to remain connected, informed and inspired to work together in new ways.

