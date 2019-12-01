Search
AARP AARP States Massachusetts

The AARP Bulletin

Volunteer
Become a Volunteer, Webinar Shows How
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Join a webinar and learn about volunteers opportunities at AARP.
Community Grant Challenge 2017
Sprucing up the Neighborhood
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Three of the Bay State’s cities and a nonprofit received AARP 2019 Community Challenge grants.
Credit Card Security
New Law Tackles Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
By Jill Gambon
Homeowner Tax Concept
Help for Savers and Caregivers
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Jill Gambon
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
Community Challenge Grant Update
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Three projects funded with Community Challenge grants have increased access to transportation, public spaces and affordable housing. The grants were announced last July as part of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative.
Volunteer Image
Become a Volunteer Advocate
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
The state will have new members of Congress in January, and AARP wants to be sure they focus on issues of concern to older citizens, like family caregiving and financial security.
age_friendly_004
Movement for Age-Friendly Communities Grows
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
By Michelle Cerulli McAdams
StateNewsMA_NEW
High Stakes for Older Voters
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
By Jill Gambon
620-state-news-june-2018-ma-lautenberger
Speaking Out on Fraud, Other Hot Topics
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2018
By Jill Gambon
620-state-mass-marcelino
Paving the Way for Road Safety
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
By Jill Gambon
