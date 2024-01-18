Guide for Family Caregivers in Michigan

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Behavorial & Physical Health & Aging Services Administration (BPHASA) in the Michigan Department of Health & Human Service

BPHASA houses Michigan’s state office on aging. It offers information about — and connects residents with — local programs and services for older adults.



Michigan Long Term Care Ombudsman Program

Long-term care ombudsmen advocate for and on behalf of people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They can provide information about how to find local facilities, and they can assist residents and their loved ones with problems and complaints. There is no cost to residents or families who contact ombudsman services.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Adult Protective Services (APS)

APS investigates and provides information about allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable adults.



Health Resources



Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program

MMAP provides free, confidential counseling to Michigan residents with questions about the Medicare and Medicaid systems. They also provide information about veterans’ health benefits, private insurance, prescription drug assistance, and hospital bills and Medicare notices.



Making Choices Michigan

A unit of the Michigan Health Information Network, the nonprofit helps people make decisions about and document their health care preferences, allowing them and their loved ones to be better prepared for a possible medical emergency.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Michigan Area Agencies on Aging

Michigan’s 16 Area Agencies on Aging connect older adults and their caregivers with in-home services and community services from a network of over 1,300 service providers across the state. Services include in-home help with meals, bathing, and household tasks; respite care including adult day programs; and training programs for family caregivers. Find your local AAA at 4AMI.org.



Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

This provider-based health plan is open to residents ages 55 and over who live in a part of the state covered by one of Michigan’s PACE organizations. Although all PACE participants are eligible for nursing home care, 90 percent continue to live at home. Most participants are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.



Financial Resources



NCOA BenefitsCheckUp

Connects older adults with disabilities with benefit programs that can help pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more.



Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC)

The commission provides assistance to older adults having trouble paying their gas or electric bills.



Michigan Assistive Technology Program (Michigan Disability Rights Coalition)

The program helps people access low-cost, free or insurance-covered assistive technology devices and equipment, including specialized eating utensils and mobility aids.



Mid-America Pension Rights Project

This special project within Elder Law of Michigan offers individuals basic advice about pension laws and pension rights, fi ling benefit claims and finding pensions that were lost due to company mergers. Services are provided at no charge.



Legal Resources



Elder Law of Michigan Inc.

This nonprofit provides free legal advice and information to older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers.



Lakeshore Legal Aid

The nonprofit law firm provides a range of free civil legal services to low-income older adults in 14 locations across southeast Michigan.



Michigan Legal Help

The website provides free how-to kits, brochures and help with court forms for people of all ages who are handling legal problems without a lawyer. The site can also help with referrals to lawyers and community services for those seeking more assistance.



National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

An association of attorneys who specialize in legal services for older adults and people with special needs. It offers a database of elder law attorneys that can be searched by city or zip code.





Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver friendly workplace.



Housing Resources



Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs

An online search tool connects state residents with licensed assisted living and adult foster care facilities in each county.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



National Council of Dementia Minds

A nonprofit organization led by people living with dementia. Dementia Minds groups meet regularly via Zoom and provide dialogue and education about strategies for living well with dementia, including overcoming stigma and finding new ways to live with meaning and purpose.

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA)

The state agency connects Michigan residents who have served in the U.S. armed forces, and their families, with services and benefits.



Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter

The association has several offices throughout the state and provides information and resources related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia — including the latest research, care navigation tools, support groups and a 24-hour helpline.



Michigan Parkinson Foundation

Provides information and referrals, as well as exercise programs and support groups, for people with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones.



National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Michigan Chapter

Provides information and resources to people living with MS and their families.



Care for Caregivers



AARP Friendly Voice

AARP Friendly Voice is a program with trained, caring volunteers on the other end of a phone line who are ready to chat, listen or just say hello. Phone: Call 1-888-281-0145 for English or 1-888-497-4108 for Spanish, leave your information and you will get a return call.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



CALM Connections

CALM Connections, a program of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center at University of Michigan, connects family caregivers with free or low-cost in-person and virtual programs to enhance caregiver wellbeing, confidence and on-going self-care.





AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



AARP Financial Workbook for Family Caregivers

This guide will help you get organized and capture the essential information you need to manage the complex responsibilities of caregiving.



AARP Foundation Connect2Affect

AARP Foundation Connect2Affect offers resources to meet the needs of anyone who is isolated or lonely and helps to build social connections for older adults.



AARP Health Benefits Navigator

The Health Benefits Navigator is a tool to help veterans and their family members find and obtain service-related benefits provided through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD).



AARP Job Board

AARP Job Board helps connect job seekers with employers who value experience and are committed to an age-diverse workforce.



AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide

The AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide offers guidance on key decisions you'll need to make about enrolling in Medicare for the first time, as well as personalized information that is carefully tailored to you.



AARP Resume Advisor

The AARP Resume Advisor offers a free résumé review to help highlight your skills as a professional by providing personalized feedback.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).