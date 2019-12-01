Search
We Need Your Help! Volunteer for Tax-Aide in Michigan
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP is looking for Tax-Aide volunteers to help more than 65,000 Michigan residents prepare and file their taxes in February through April of 2020.
Detroit, Lansing Focus on Livability
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Two cities received AARP Community Challenge grants to help make them more livable for residents of all ages.
Events Offer Diabetes Prevention Tips
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Despite a lifelong weakness for sweet treats, Willie Vinson was shocked when she heard that the word “prediabetic” applied to her. “I was truly surprised—both at the diagnosis and at the changes I would have to make," Vinson said. "You can’t be a sugar addict anymore, that’s for sure.” She is among the AARP volunteers organizing a four-part diabetes workshop that will take place the first four Wednesdays of October in Lansing.
Coming Together for Dementia
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 29, 2019
By Melissa Preddy
Learn About Brain Health, Stress Reduction
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
A series of coffee gatherings in Grand Rapids on the third Wednesday of each month is featuring expert speakers on topics of interest to those 50 and older.
Enjoying the Arts Promotes Brain Health
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
By Melissa Preddy
Job Fair Connects Employers With Older Workers
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Experience for Hire, AARP Michigan’s third hiring event, will be Wednesday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at West Michigan Works, 215 Straight Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.
Un nuevo informe analiza las disparidades en el cuidado de la salud
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 7, 2019
Por Melissa Preddy
New Report Looks at Disparities in Care
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
By Melissa Preddy
Coalition Aims to Make State Dementia-Friendly
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP Michigan is part of the Michigan Dementia Coalition, which is developing a three-year plan for making the state more responsive to the needs of those with dementia. The coalition will publish its recommendations at the end of 2018 and share them with the new governor and lawmakers in early 2019.
