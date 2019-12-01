The AARP Bulletin

AARP is looking for Tax-Aide volunteers to help more than 65,000 Michigan residents prepare and file their taxes in February through April of 2020.
Two cities received AARP Community Challenge grants to help make them more livable for residents of all ages.
Despite a lifelong weakness for sweet treats, Willie Vinson was shocked when she heard that the word “prediabetic” applied to her. “I was truly surprised—both at the diagnosis and at the changes I would have to make," Vinson said. "You can’t be a sugar addict anymore, that’s for sure.” She is among the AARP volunteers organizing a four-part diabetes workshop that will take place the first four Wednesdays of October in Lansing.
A series of coffee gatherings in Grand Rapids on the third Wednesday of each month is featuring expert speakers on topics of interest to those 50 and older.
Experience for Hire, AARP Michigan’s third hiring event, will be Wednesday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at West Michigan Works, 215 Straight Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.
AARP Michigan is part of the Michigan Dementia Coalition, which is developing a three-year plan for making the state more responsive to the needs of those with dementia. The coalition will publish its recommendations at the end of 2018 and share them with the new governor and lawmakers in early 2019.
