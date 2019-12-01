The AARP Bulletin

Despite a lifelong weakness for sweet treats, Willie Vinson was shocked when she heard that the word “prediabetic” applied to her. “I was truly surprised—both at the diagnosis and at the changes I would have to make," Vinson said. "You can’t be a sugar addict anymore, that’s for sure.” She is among the AARP volunteers organizing a four-part diabetes workshop that will take place the first four Wednesdays of October in Lansing.