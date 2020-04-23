New Directions While Staying at Home

AARP has tools and information to help us stay safe and feeling secure in all kinds of ways, including in our earning power and in personal money matters. Since everything is in flux at the moment, many of us have a little time on our hands to do some research, perhaps beginning with one of these links:





WEBINAR: Navigating the Job Market in Uncertain Times Date: May 7, 2020; Time: 7:00 p.m. ESTAARP knows the job market is uncertain right now. This webinar will have a panel of experienced career professionals on hand to answer your questions.

Budgeting During the Pandemic "How do I make ends meet?" is the question in millions of American households right now. This guide

Take a Brain Health Staycation Whatever your employment situation in this time of "stay home, stay safe," now is an ideal time to give your brain a boost by familiarizing yourself with the six pillars of brain health. The sixth one is new and especially timely: Be careful where you get your information. Maximize your staycation here