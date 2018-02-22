Search
Dayton Jacques, RN, MSN

Doing it all over again: grandparent led families in Western North Carolina
By Dayton Jacques, RN, MSN , MAY 3, 2021
ASHEVILLE -- Many grandparents are the primary caregivers of their grandchildren. There were more than 5.8 million grandparent-led families in the United States at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, with figures expected to have risen since then.
