Pandemic Scams | January 2021

It's a new year, but scammers are using the same old tricks to con you during this time of uncertainty! This month on AARP Live, we set the record straight about fake at-home test kits and scammers peddling home-delivery of the vaccine. Plus, we'll offer tips and resources to help you spot pandemic focused scams.





Join our live monthly conversations on the third Thursday of each month at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT by subscribing to our YouTube Channel or tuning in to RFD-TV.