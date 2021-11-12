Rural Money Matters | October 2021

COVID has changed a lot of things in America, including where we work, where we live, how we spend, and how we save. This month on AARP Live, we explored the post-pandemic economy with economic expert, Chris Farrell. Plus, AARP VT State Director, Greg Marchildon, offered tips to help you navigate the new normal and plan for a secure financial future.
Additional Resources:
- AARP Foundation Connect2Affect tools to combat social isolation.
- Pandemic Forced Millions of Workers to Retire Early
- 14 Unexpected Fields That Offer Work-From-Home Jobs
- USDA Temporarily Suspends Debt Collections, Foreclosures and Other Activities on Farm Loans Due to Coronavirus
