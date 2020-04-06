Sample Invitation for April 9 Coronavirus Tele-town Hall

Feel free to localize and share the below invitation with volunteers on your team.



***



Subject Line: April 9 Coronavirus Tele-town Hall: Coping and Maintaining Your Well-Being



Please join the April 9 Coronavirus Tele-town Hall, on Coping and Maintaining Your Well-Being on Thursday, April 9 at 1pm ET. Experts will address questions related to protecting yourself and loved ones from the virus, staying healthy and reducing social isolation. They will also respond to rising concerns about how stress, uncertainty, fear, and lack of control are negatively affecting people and contributing to depression.



Here's how to join:

Date: April 9

Time: 1pm ET (12 noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT)

Call-in: 855-274-9507



While these calls continue, OVE will suspend our twice-monthly Volunteer TTHs and encourage volunteers to participate in the Coronavirus Tele-town Hall instead. You can listen to the livestream or find more information on the Coronavirus Tele-town Halls here. Call recordings will be posted on AARP.org/coronavirus and on the Volunteer Portal in the TTH Library under Coronavirus TTH.

