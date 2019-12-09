Sample Invitation for Dec 12 and Dec 18 Volunteer Teletown Halls

Please join our December 12, 2pm ET volunteer call for a timely advocacy update along with a look at how you can provide input on an AARP policy issue. Bill Sweeney, AARP Senior VP for Government Affairs, will discuss AARP’s year-end advocacy efforts and look ahead to 2020. Policy Integration Director Christina FitzPatrick will discuss the issue of “big health data” and AARP’s invitation for your feedback on how data should be used and protected.

Also be sure to mark your calendar for a special December 18, 1pm ET conversation about how AARP could expand its volunteer corps to have an even greater impact in communities across the country. Please bring your ideas for new and expanded roles that could engage more volunteers – particularly roles for virtual volunteers. Join Nancy LeaMond, Executive VP and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer, and Kristin Dillon, Senior VP for States & Community Engagement, for an “all-ideas-welcome” conversation! Please note that this call will be at 1pm ET. The call-in number for both discussions is 877-209-3531.

Here’s how to join the calls:

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

Date: Wednesday, December 18

Time: 1pm ET (12 noon CT/11am MT/10am PT) *Different start time*

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on either call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on December 11 for the December 12 call or by 6pm on December 17 for the December 18 call. Be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the calls. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.