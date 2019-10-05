Sample Invitation for October 10 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Feel free to localize and share the below sample invitation with volunteers on your team.

***

Subject Line: Oct 10 Volunteer Call: Protecting AARP’s Non-Partisan Legacy in a Partisan Landscape

On a recent Volunteer Call, participants were asked if they felt AARP was seen in their community as non-partisan, and fully half of the respondents said “no” or were “unsure.” Given the importance AARP places on being non-partisan and recognizing that volunteers are the face of AARP, we need volunteer help in addressing misperceptions! A Q&A style conversation on October 10 at 2 pm ET with the Office of General Counsel’s Kelsy Bennett will offer timely and practical guidance on how to protect our non-partisan legacy in a highly partisan landscape, with special attention to social media platforms.

Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, October 10

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on October 9 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.