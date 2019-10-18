Sample Invitation for October 24 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Feel free to localize and share the below invitation with volunteers on your team.

**

Subject Line: Oct 24 Volunteer Call: Caregiving Update

AARP is striving to make it easier for older people to live independently and remain in their homes and communities where they prefer to be, surrounded by family and friends. AARP has a broad mix of tools and experiences to support family caregivers, and volunteers can help us spread the word and help more people tap into these materials. Join the next Volunteer Call for a Q&A style discussion and update on AARP’s caregiving work across the country and the resources available to volunteers and the public.

Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 7pm ET (6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on October 23 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.