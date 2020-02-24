Below please find a sample invitation for the Feb 27 Volunteer TTH. Feel free to localize the language and share with your volunteers.

SubJect Line: Feb 27 Volunteer Call: Stop Rx Greed

Americans shouldn't have to pay the highest prices in the world for the medicines they need! Join the February 27 Volunteer Call for a conversation on the messages AARP is sharing with Congress, presidential campaigns and the public about our Stop Rx Greed campaign. Special guests will include John Hishta, Senior VP for Campaigns, who will offer insights on how our messages are being received and share next steps. As always, there will be time for your questions and comments.

Here's how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, February 27

Time: 7pm ET (6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on February 26 and be sure to include "TTH question" in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.

Call recording availability: As always, the calls will be recorded and stored on the Volunteer Portal - http://volunteer.aarp.org - in the Volunteer Teletown Hall folder within the Libraries tab. If you need help logging onto the Portal, please contact your state office, call AARP's Volunteer Helpline at 866-740-7719 or email volunteer@aarp.org.