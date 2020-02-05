Sample Invitation for the February 13 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Below please find sample language you can localize and use to invite volunteers on your team to join the February 13, 2pm ET Teletown Hall.

**

Subject Line: Feb 13 Volunteer Call: AARP Non-Partisan and Election Year Activity

During this highly charged political year, it will be more important than ever to protect AARP’s reputation for non-partisanship. If AARP or its key representatives are viewed as partisan, our ability to reach across both sides of the aisle and negotiate effective solutions to issues facing older Americans will be seriously diminished. Please join us on February 13 at 2pm ET to learn about AARP’s policy on Personal Political Activity. We know it’s not always easy, and appreciate the chance to have a conversation that offers practical advice and support for AARP volunteers. As always, there will be time for your questions and comments.

Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, February 13

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/1pm PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on February 12 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.