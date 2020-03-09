Sample Invitation for the March 12 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Below please find sample language you can localize and use to invite volunteers to join the March 12, 2pm ET Teletown Hall. FYI: these calls are open to you and others on your team as well.



**



Subject Line: March 12 Volunteer Call: Coronavirus Update and AARP Publications



Please join the March 12, 2pm ET call, which will begin with a brief update on the steps AARP is taking to ensure that resources are available to address the needs of older adults dealing with the coronavirus. The conversation will then shift to an insiders look at AARP Publications.



With more than 38 million readers, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin are definitive lifestyle and news sources for members. You'll have the unique opportunity to engage with the Editorial Director and the Editor In-Chief of both publications. You will hear how decisions are made for the two publications, how consumer insights have impacted the publications over the years, about new online resources, and about what’s in the pipeline.



Here’s how to join the call:



Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)



If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on March 11 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.



Call recording availability : As always, the calls will be recorded and stored on the Volunteer Portal - http://volunteer.aarp.org - in the Volunteer Teletown Hall folder within the Libraries tab. If you need help logging onto the Portal, please contact your state office, call AARP's Volunteer Helpline at 866-740-7719 or email volunteer@aarp.org.

