Sample Invitation to March 26 Coronavirus Tele-town Hall

Subject Line: March 26 Call - Coronavirus: Protecting and Caring for Loved Ones



In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus, AARP is holding weekly live Coronavirus Tele-town Halls on topics of concern. The calls will be on Thursdays at 1pm ET, and the call-in number will always be the same: 855-274-9507. These conversations will, for the time being, replace the regular twice-monthly volunteer calls.



Please join the next call on March 26 for information on caregiving for family, friends and neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers will answer your questions related to creating a care plan, coordinating backup care, staying connected to isolated loved ones, and accessing local resources for additional support.



Join the call:



Date: March 26

Time: 1pm ET (12 noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT)

(12 noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT) Call-in: 855-274-9507

You can listen to the livestream or find more information here. Call recordings will be posted on AARP.org/coronavirus and on the Volunteer Portal in the TTH Library under Coronavirus TTH.