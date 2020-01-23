Serving on Boards: Privileges and Responsibilities

Kimberly Harper, Board Chair of the Nurses on Boards and Commissions Coalition (NOBC), says the most effective board members are mission-driven, with a "fire in their belly" about the community they serve. They believe deep in their heart that they are making a difference. Still, passion is not always enough; a successful board member also brings certain competencies to the table, such as good communication skills, cultural awareness, and, yes, basic financial knowledge. To hear Kimberly discuss seven important competencies in more depth, go to 28:35 in the audio recording at this link. She also discusses responsibilities and social etiquette for board service; go here for a quick list.