Small Town Greatness | June 17, 2021



What makes your town so special? What would you do to make it even better?



Rural towns are not small versions of urban cities. They have unique qualities and challenges. We addressed these issue tonight and heard from viewers what’s great about their town and what they feel needs to happen to create a community for all ages.



Watch right here.







Additional Resources:

AARP Home Fit

Aging in Place

AARP Livable Communities

Rural Livability

Save Your Town Website

Building Community: Save Your Town



Emergency Broadband Benefit: For more information about EBB, visit aarp.org/EBB, text INTERNET to 22777 or call 1-833-511-0311

