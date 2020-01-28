Spur creativity! Find – and share – best practices on AARP’s Shared Resources Learning Center

Looking for new ideas? Bursting with information and insights that could benefit others? The Shared Learnings & Resource Center (SLRC) is your place to exchange volunteering-related promising practices, innovative approaches and even lessons learned, with AARP volunteer and staff colleagues across the country. In addition, the site features an array of practical tools and tips around key issues ranging from volunteer recruitment to recognition and retention.

Check out current SLRC submissions by visiting the Volunteer Portal, clicking on the Libraries tab at the top, and then scrolling down to find “States: Shared Learning Resource Center.” Once there, you can check out learnings in areas including volunteer engagement, recruitment, tam development, recognition, and more.

You can also share your own best practice or lesson learned by clicking on “Library Index” in that folder or just clicking here and emailing your idea to Stephanie Gavin (sgavin@aarp.org).

If you have never used the Volunteer Portal, are having trouble with Portal access or can’t find the correct folder, no worries! Contact the Volunteer Helpline at volunteer@aarp.org or 1-833-VOL-AARP (865-2277).

