Stopping Holiday Scams | November 2021

The holidays mean one thing, shopping.
With more shopping happening online scammers are seeking to line their pockets with our hard-earned money. Fraud prevention expert Amy Nofziger shared tips to avoid holiday shopping scams and AARP Vice President, Sarah Jennings, shared the latest from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Additional Resources:
- AARP Fraud Watch Network
- Scambush: Veterans Much More Likely that Civilians to be Targeted by Fraudsters
- FBI Report on Holiday Scams
