Prescription drug costs are far outpacing family incomes for Tennesseans, and many people have to choose between food and taking necessary medications.
Caring for an ailing relative can be taxing, and AARP Tennessee wants the Volunteer State’s 980,000 caregivers to know of new rights that make their job easier.
Most older Americans want to age in place, staying in their home and community, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. But to do that, residents need safe, walkable streets and sidewalks.
Once again, AARP Tennessee and AARP Kentucky are cosponsoring a Welcome Home festival for veterans. The event will run Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 12-16, in Clarksville, Tenn., home to Fort Campbell, on the border between the two states.
