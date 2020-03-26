Tips for Working from Home

Laurie Benson is Executive Director for the Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC), a national organization dedicated to increasing the presence of nurses in decision-making bodies such as corporate and health-related boards and commissions. NOBC and AARP are partners in many efforts at being "wise friends and fierce defenders." During the unsettling weeks and months of the coronavirus outbreak, Laurie took the time to compile 11 tips for working at home. They're not the usual advice you see everywhere, and they're very much worth a read and some thinking time.