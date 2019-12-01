Search
Community_OpenHouse
Creating Better Places with Crowdgranting
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP Vermont and partners developed the Better Places: Place-Based Crowdgranting Program to explore more collaborative funding for community projects.
Tax
Be a Tax Hero
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
AARP Vermont is recruiting volunteers for the 2020 tax season.
livable-drawing.jpg
New Grant for Happy Trails
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP awarded two of its 2019 Community Challenge grants to the cities of Bennington and Newport.
Closeup hand holding smartphone with free WiFi hotspot on screen
Better Broadband Access for Everyone
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
An AARP-led campaign is expected to bring faster internet service to rural communities stuck with slow or no connections.
Couple cycling
Ride the Friendly Burlington Greenways
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Join fellow AARP Vermont members and socialize while biking around Burlington’s greenways during monthly outings now through September.
Picture of Frank
Fraud Prevention Expert Will Share Tips at Event
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
AARP Vermont is bringing Frank Abagnale, a noted expert on fraud prevention, to Burlington to coach members and the public on how to avoid becoming a victim.
Shredding Documents
Protect Your Identity and Shred
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
To help prevent identity theft, AARP Vermont is hosting two shredding events in Burlington and Montpelier, which are free and open to the public.
Livable Communities Image
Workshop, Grants for Community Projects
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Got an idea for a community project you’d like to see become a reality?
Livable communities logo
Livable City Grants Go to Burlington
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
AARP Vermont has awarded grants to four organizations to support their efforts to make Burlington a more livable city.
Nest Egg with money
New Retirement Savings Plan Begins Jan. 15
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Almost half the people who work for private businesses in the state do not have a retirement savings plan through their employer, according to a 2015 AARP study.
