The AARP Bulletin

AARP Vermont and partners developed the Better Places: Place-Based Crowdgranting Program to explore more collaborative funding for community projects.
AARP awarded two of its 2019 Community Challenge grants to the cities of Bennington and Newport.
An AARP-led campaign is expected to bring faster internet service to rural communities stuck with slow or no connections.
Join fellow AARP Vermont members and socialize while biking around Burlington’s greenways during monthly outings now through September.
AARP Vermont is bringing Frank Abagnale, a noted expert on fraud prevention, to Burlington to coach members and the public on how to avoid becoming a victim.
To help prevent identity theft, AARP Vermont is hosting two shredding events in Burlington and Montpelier, which are free and open to the public.
Got an idea for a community project you’d like to see become a reality?
AARP Vermont has awarded grants to four organizations to support their efforts to make Burlington a more livable city.
Almost half the people who work for private businesses in the state do not have a retirement savings plan through their employer, according to a 2015 AARP study.
