Virtual Call Center Volunteer Position

Position Function
Virtual Call Center volunteers will be available to make outbound calls to people who have shared their contact information with AARP and asked to be contacted for a friendly chat . Volunteers will also be and available and able (as their schedule allows) to take inbound calls from people who want a friendly chat.
Must have:
- Access to a computer with an internet connection
- A phone that can make and receive calls
- Basic ability with technology
Responsibilities
- Makes calls to people who have requested a call to check in with them or offer a friendly voice
- Makes time available to receive inbound calls through an online virtual call center
- Works closely with the Office of Volunteer Engagement to assist individuals and log information in the virtual call center system
- Join monthly calls with Office of Volunteer Engagement and other AARP departments
Qualifications
- Ability to listen and offer reassurance to individuals who are feeling isolated or in need of a friendly voice.
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Commitment to the goals, policies and priorities of AARP
- Possession of some computer skills
- Ability to use web-based video chat technology
Training Offered
- Orientation to AARP and Virtual Call Center Position
- Specific Platform training
- Other skills training and issue briefings as directed by AARP
Appointed by
Office of Volunteer Engagement
It is the policy of the Association that all AARP volunteers will receive equal opportunities and treatment throughout recruitment, appointment, training and service. There will be no discrimination based on age, disabilities, gender, race, national or ethnic region, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.