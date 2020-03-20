Virtual Call Center Volunteer Position

Position Function

Virtual Call Center volunteers will be available to make outbound calls to people who have shared their contact information with AARP and asked to be contacted for a friendly chat . Volunteers will also be and available and able (as their schedule allows) to take inbound calls from people who want a friendly chat.



Must have:



Access to a computer with an internet connection

A phone that can make and receive calls

Basic ability with technology

Responsibilities



Makes calls to people who have requested a call to check in with them or offer a friendly voice

Makes time available to receive inbound calls through an online virtual call center

Works closely with the Office of Volunteer Engagement to assist individuals and log information in the virtual call center system

Join monthly calls with Office of Volunteer Engagement and other AARP departments

Qualifications



Ability to listen and offer reassurance to individuals who are feeling isolated or in need of a friendly voice.

Flexibility and adaptability

Commitment to the goals, policies and priorities of AARP

Possession of some computer skills

Ability to use web-based video chat technology

Training Offered



Orientation to AARP and Virtual Call Center Position

Specific Platform training

Other skills training and issue briefings as directed by AARP

Appointed by

Office of Volunteer Engagement



It is the policy of the Association that all AARP volunteers will receive equal opportunities and treatment throughout recruitment, appointment, training and service. There will be no discrimination based on age, disabilities, gender, race, national or ethnic region, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.

