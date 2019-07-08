Volunteer Portal Topical Webinars

Join the OVE Portal training team for bi-weekly topical Portal Webinars. The schedule is below.

All Webinars will take place at 11 am and again at 3 pm ET.

Conference Call Phone: 1-866-215-3402

Code: 4342146#

WebEx: https://aarp.webex.com/meet/WGRIFFIN

Monday, September 16

Topic: Reimbursements

Wednesday, September 25

Topic: Volunteer Events

Wednesday, October 9

Topic: Libraries

Wednesday, October 23

Topic: Calendars

Wednesday, November 6

Topic: Chatter

Wednesday, November 20

Topic: Volunteer Hours

Wednesday, December 4

Topic: Manage Contacts

