Volunteer Portal Topical Webinars

Join the OVE Portal training team for bi-weekly topical Portal Webinars. The schedule is below.
All Webinars will take place at 11 am and again at 3 pm ET.
- Conference Call Phone: 1-866-215-3402
- Code: 4342146#
- WebEx: https://aarp.webex.com/meet/WGRIFFIN
Monday, September 16
Topic: Reimbursements
Wednesday, September 25
Topic: Volunteer Events
Wednesday, October 9
Topic: Libraries
Wednesday, October 23
Topic: Calendars
Wednesday, November 6
Topic: Chatter
Wednesday, November 20
Topic: Volunteer Hours
Wednesday, December 4
Topic: Manage Contacts
