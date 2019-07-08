Volunteer Portal Topical Webinars

Search
Join the OVE Portal training team for bi-weekly topical Portal Webinars. The schedule is below.

All Webinars will take place at 11 am and again at 3 pm ET.

Monday, September 16
Topic: Reimbursements

Wednesday, September 25
Topic: Volunteer Events

Wednesday, October 9
Topic: Libraries

Wednesday, October 23
Topic: Calendars

Wednesday, November 6
Topic: Chatter

Wednesday, November 20
Topic: Volunteer Hours

Wednesday, December 4
Topic: Manage Contacts

