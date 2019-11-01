The AARP Bulletin

Older people, especially those with cognitive decline, are vulnerable to financial exploitation. The move from pensions to defined contribution funds adds to the risk as retirees handle their own retirement savings.
The state Legislature begins its two-month session on Jan. 9, and AARP West Virginia is ready to advocate for 50-plus Mountain Staters and their families.
AARP wants neighborhoods to be accessible to people of all ages. Two Mountain State communities just got a boost in that effort, winning AARP Community Challenge grants to improve public spaces.
Voters in the Mountain State’s capital city will elect a new mayor on Nov. 6. AARP West Virginia will host a Charleston mayoral debate Tuesday, Oct. 16. The debate will be televised on WVAH-TV (Fox 11) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and livestreamed on social media.
Access to health care is a top priority for AARP West Virginia, and the state office worked throughout the recent legislative session to improve access and options for patients and family caregivers.
Social Security. Medicare. Pension funds. The cost of such programs makes some people think that aging Americans are a drain on the economy. But a recent report by Oxford Economics for AARP dispels that myth, showing that Americans 50-plus contribute more than their share to the economy.
April is tax time, and it’s also a perfect opportunity to get wise about how you spend, save and invest your cash. AARP West Virginia is cohosting a series of educational events during Money Smart Week, April 21-28.
A state law enacted in 2017 aims to ease the shortage of health care providers in West Virginia, especially in rural areas.
