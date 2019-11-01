Search
AARP AARP States West Virginia

The AARP Bulletin

Holiday Scams -2
Give Carefully This Holiday Season
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Make sure your charity is legit.
Small town main street. Livable Communities.
Sprucing up the Neighborhood
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Two West Virginia towns received AARP Community Challenge grants.
Elder financial abuse photo
Safeguards from Abuse
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Older people, especially those with cognitive decline, are vulnerable to financial exploitation. The move from pensions to defined contribution funds adds to the risk as retirees handle their own retirement savings.
WV State Capitol
Make a Difference, Become an Advocate
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
The state Legislature begins its two-month session on Jan. 9, and AARP West Virginia is ready to advocate for 50-plus Mountain Staters and their families.
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
Challenge Grants for Crosswalks, Public Spaces
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP wants neighborhoods to be accessible to people of all ages. Two Mountain State communities just got a boost in that effort, winning AARP Community Challenge grants to improve public spaces.
101760-021-voter-ed-hero-image-color-bg-580x355.jpg
Your Vote Matters
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Voters in the Mountain State’s capital city will elect a new mayor on Nov. 6. AARP West Virginia will host a Charleston mayoral debate Tuesday, Oct. 16. The debate will be televised on WVAH-TV (Fox 11) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and livestreamed on social media.
Three Nurses
Legislative Wins Improve Access to Health Care
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2018
Access to health care is a top priority for AARP West Virginia, and the state office worked throughout the recent legislative session to improve access and options for patients and family caregivers.
57279734
Older Residents Drive State's Economic Engine
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
Social Security. Medicare. Pension funds. The cost of such programs makes some people think that aging Americans are a drain on the economy. But a recent report by Oxford Economics for AARP dispels that myth, showing that Americans 50-plus contribute more than their share to the economy.
Money Smart Week
Learn to be Penny Wise
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
April is tax time, and it’s also a perfect opportunity to get wise about how you spend, save and invest your cash. AARP West Virginia is cohosting a series of educational events during Money Smart Week, April 21-28.
Three Nurses
Law Removes Health Care Barrier
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2018
A state law enacted in 2017 aims to ease the shortage of health care providers in West Virginia, especially in rural areas.
View More
Search AARP West Virginia
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs