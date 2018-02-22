Brad Anderson

In January 2021 we launched a statewide “Safe Return to Town” survey to measure 50+ Iowans’ thoughts on COVID safety measures in the wake of the launch of the vaccines. Throughout the month we had 2,361 Iowans from all 99 counties take the eight-minute survey. The survey was just a snapshot in time and circumstances change quickly, but the results were eye-opening and should be considered by public officials and business owners before lifting COVID restrictions.