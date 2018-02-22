Search
3G Sunset Will Leave Many Nevada Residents Without Cell Service
By Erin Neff, FEB 16, 2022
This year major wireless carriers will shut down their third generation (3G) networks, making older cell phones and devices, including home security and medical alert systems, useless. This will impact many older adults in Nevada and millions across the country who use mobile phones from 2012 or earlier. As a result, people with devices that rely on 3G will no longer be able to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911, or use data service.
